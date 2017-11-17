New Injection Molding Group Emerges

Westfall Technik to expand organically and through acquisition.

A newly formed holding company founded by former Nypro CEO Brian Jones has purchased two injection molding companies in what it calls “the first steps in the realization of a vision to build a market-leading group of plastics experts whose combined synergies and integrated network provides optimum engineered solutions throughout the plastics manufacturing process.”

Jones’ firm, Westfall Technik Inc. in late October bought Fairway Injection Molds Inc., Walnut, Calif.; and Integrity Mold Inc., Tempe, Az. Both companies offer “premier customers and are committed to uncompromising operational excellence and customer service in their fields,” the company said in a release.

Westfall Technik plans to grow both organically and through strategic acquisitions. The holding company is supported by a strong partnership with growth private equity firms Lee Equity Partners and BlackBern Partners, who combined have more than $1.8 billion of assets under management. Westfall is currently in active acquisition discussions with premier tool makers and injection molding operations.

“We have a no-bureaucracy culture to optimize our customer response time, ensure efficient service, and provide excellent customer satisfaction,” says Jones.

Long-time injection molding machinery and processing executive Rick Shaffer is Westfall Technik’s managing director.