Pinpoint Your Operation’s Strengths and Weaknesses

A new report helps injection molders find their facility’s relative strengths so they can keep them ‘humming’ and relative unmet opportunities so they can address them.

By participating in Plastics Technology Top Shops 2019 report, companies will receive at no cost a customized analysis of their operations compared to those of other survey takers.

Plastics Technology new Top Shops program for injection molding features several enhancements over the previous World Class Processor survey. Chief among these is the ability to directly compare your facility’s performance to other facilities like yours in a customized report showing how your facility fared across key metrics compared to all survey participants and the top performers.

Time is all you need to invest to receive at no charge a report valued at $500 and customized with all the metrics you provide. Participants in Top Shops programs at sister publications of Plastics Technology say the benefits of benchmarking range from reducing costs to increasing sales.

You may also be selected as a Top Shop honoree which brings additional benefits, including a write-up in Plastics Technology. The exposure and recognition of Top Shops winners in other programs have helped some participants earn new business.

Join your processing peers in taking advantage of Plastics Technology’s new Top Shops program for injection molding by selecting the link below to start your survey.

http://survey.ptonline.com/topshops