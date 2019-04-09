See It Live: The Ultimate Crossover of Injection Molding & 3D Printing

AddiFab, Mitsubishi Chemical and Alba Enterprises to demonstrate Freeform Injection Molding at Rapid + TCT show in May.

It’s a new hybrid method combining the best features of injection molding and additive manufacturing. At next month’s Rapid + TCT show and conference in Detroit, AddiFab of Denmark, Mitsubishi Chemical America, and Alba Enterprises will collaborate to provide an answer. AddiFab (U.S. office in Palo Alto, Calif.) supplies 3D printing machines and materials that use a stereolithography technique to light-cure liquid resins. Its Freeform Injection Molding (FIM) process involves these steps: