You Can Help Combat Covid-19 Today

With his daughter sent home from NYU, Alan Gould was watching CNN from his home in California when the doctor’s plea stirred him to action. Dr. Celine Gounder, a professor at NYU’s Grossman School of Medicine who works at Bellevue Medical Center in New York City was describing the critical shortage of PPE.

“I recalled I had some N95 masks in the garage and thought I would look up her email and see if she wanted them,” Gould told Plastics Technology, adding that he really did not think she would reply. “She replied right away and ask for them to be sent with urgency—the situation is that bad.”

Gould, who is president and CEO Westlake Software Inc. (Westlake Village, Calif.) a developer of field labor automation programs, wanted to do more. Along with his daughter Danielle, a NYU film and TV major, Gould set his sales team to work on the issue. Working for a week, with father, daughter and sales sending emails and making calls, Gould said they’ve been able to reach about 500 outlets in the last 72 hours.

One of those outlets was Plastics Technology.

“I bet there are thousands of plastics companies sitting on hundreds of thousands of pieces of PPE,” Gould wrote. “Someone just needs to knock on the door, get someone to go to the warehouse and send it.”

So if you have unused masks, gowns, face shields at your plant, can you make a difference?

“100 percent, without any question, that effort is going to save lives,” Gould said.

If you’re in the greater New York area, you can start with Bellevue:

Bellevue Hospital Center

Department of Medicine

462 1st Avenue - 16th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Plastics Technology is working to spread this word among our readers, spread around the country, with the ability to help their local health professionals.

