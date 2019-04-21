New Owners for Ensign Equipment

Related Topics: Resin Conveying

Materials-handing equipment specialist Ensign Equipment Inc., Holland, Mich., has been acquired by Excalibur Group. The group owns two other west Michigan manufacturers.

Ensign Equipment designs and manufactures a complete line of bulk material handling systems and processing equipment. It’s engineered solutions are built for filling, unloading, weighing, conveying and storing of several types of materials. Ensign supplies plastics, recycling and a range of other industries.

Now part of a conglomerate of manufacturers, Ensign’s platform increases to four facilities with over 120,000 ft2 of production space, and full metal fabrication and finishing capabilities for aluminum, carbon and stainless steel.

“Ensign is a tremendous addition and a natural fit to our growing group of companies,” says Mark Hoofman, managing partner. “The Ensign team is highly motivated and committed to bringing innovative and quality solutions to the marketplace, which fell right in line with our other teams.”

Ensign has seen steady growth since 2011 and has recently invested in its future with additions in both the sales and engineering departments. “We’re not afraid to invest in our teams,” notes Hoofman. “I’m really excited for the growth we’ll experience in future.”