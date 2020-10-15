Plastics Solutions Changes Name to Globeius

Plastics Solutions is becoming Globeius Inc.
As part of the Plastec USA Group, Plastics Solutions has been in business for almost 40 years, focusing on supplying a wide range of primary machinery and auxiliary equipment for processors, first in Latin America and more recently in the U.S. and Canada. The name change is intended to reflect the fact that the firm has grown and is now supplying products to the agricultural market and to a wider industrial landscape.
The firm will be launching the new Globeius website on October 27 and expects to fully transition from the Plastics Solutions website to the Globeius website by the new year.
