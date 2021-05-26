Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Chemical Foaming Agents for molding and extrusion
Additives | 1 MINUTE READ

SI Group to Make Significant Capacity Expansion of Plastic Additives

The investment at three North American production sites to support growing global opportunities.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Performance plastic additives company SI Group has plans to invest more than $50 million across three manufacturing sites in North America to install globally competitive primary antioxidant capacity to increase its supply for this critically important and growing market segment.

This investment demonstrates SI Group’s commitment to the expanding U.S. chemical market, with a focus on supplying strategically located, critical raw materials to key partners in the region. With SI Group’s current extensive antioxidant manufacturing footprint in the U.S. and backward integration, this planned expansion will increase its security of supply by offering a fully integrated portfolio of phenolic antioxidants in the U.S. These performance additives are broadly used in growth segments such as food packaging, automotive, construction, adhesives, and other applications.

SI Group to make major capacity expansion of primary antioxidants in North America

Said Chuck Reardon, SI Group’s v.p., plastics solutions, “This capacity expansion plan is a direct result of our focused efforts on growth and responding to our customers’ needs. The investment will increase domestic capacity and security of supply for our customers and strengthen SI Group’s position as a partner of choice. We are pleased to be in a position to invest in SI Group’s capacity and support the success of our customers as well as bring new manufacturing and product capabilities and manufacturing jobs to our local communities.”

The new capacity is expected to come online in the second half of 2022. These projects are expected to create short-term construction jobs, followed by permanent manufacturing jobs once construction is complete. With projected continued growth in the polyolefins market in the U.S., the expansions will enable SI Group to increase its domestic supply to match growing demand, and further strengthen its position as a key partner to its customers.

