Testing: Vertical Spectrophotometer for Hard-to-Measure Materials and Shapes

The latest addition to the SpectraVision family of spectrophotometers from Datacolor, Lawrenceville, N.J., is said to obejectively measure and digitally communicate color measurements for the “unmeasurables”—or, multi-colored, textured, small-sized and irregular-shaped materials. SpectraVision V reportedly increases efficiency by reducing the steps to match and approve color.

The new vertical configuration, sample tray and cup enable customers to measure a wide variety of samples, such as plastic pellets, watch components, electronic parts, and much more. High resolution sample images taken by the hyperspectral spectrophotometer can also be leveraged for onscreen color evaluation and communication of colorimetric data.

Said president and CEO Albert Busch, “With the new vertical configuration and enhancements to the Datacolor Tools SV software, we are able to extend the benefits of objective digital color management to multiple industries and customers. Customers with previously unmeasurable materials, whether due to its size, shape, texture, or applications can now conduct consistent, repeatable, objective color measurements, result in increased efficiency, reduced costs and faster time to market.”