Extrusion | 1 MINUTE READ

US Extruders Completes Plant Expansion

Company increases manufacturing space by more than 90%.

Jim Callari

Editorial Director, Plastics Technology

US Extruders Inc. has completed an expansion that nearly doubles its manufacturing space in Westerly, R.I., where it builds custom single-screw extruders, extrusion systems, and screws. The machine builder says it has  een unprecedented growth—projected to be 25-30% over the last year. Each extruder is designed to order and built to customer’s unique specifications.

The company now occupies just over 31,000 ft2 at their facility, which runs 100% on solar power. The expansion includes overhead cranes allowing for easier and more efficient extruder assembly.

US Extruders Expands Plant

Despite the difficulties of the current pandemic US Extruders, deemed an essential business, has been working at full capacity and production. Cloud- based server and collaboration tools have allowed remote working and digital communication platforms have provided the ability for virtual meetings, wet tests and lab trials. Extruders continue to be shipped on time (or even early in some instances), and have included equipment that directly serves the need of PPE and essential industries.

“We see our growth directly tied to our commitment to providing the best extruder technology and equipment backed by unmatched customer support,” says Bill Kramer, president.

ProSystems supplies US Extruders with full extruder controls and shares the same facility. ProSystems provides a wide range of controls from tailored discrete controls to advanced touch screen controls. Due to business growth, ProSystems has also increased their production space by almost 40% during this same expansion. 

