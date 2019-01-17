Additives: Special Effects Liquid Colors for Packaging and Consumer Products

Related Topics: Additives

New special effects liquid colors, including metallics, pearlescents, super-brights, transparent tints, plus colors with non-synthetic liquid colorants are now available from Riverdale Global, Ashton, Penn. The new extensive product launch is said to enable manufacturers of packaging and consumer products to enhance shelf appeal and add value while using lower let-downs of colorant than with pellet masterbatch. The increased coloring efficiency of liquid color is attributable to a higher pigment loading per pound of colorant and enhanced dispersion as a result of the liquid carrier.

Like other liquid colors and additives from Riverdale Global, the new special-effect colors are each supplied in a container that stays sealed from the moment it arrives at the processor’s loading dock, through storage, handling, and metering into the process, and during return to Riverdale Global for replenishment. Providing a diversity of effects, the specialty colors include:

● Deep Pearl. For these colors, Riverdale Global selected particles that provide a standard pearlescent effect at lower let-downs.

● Transparent Pearl. Used at 0.5% loadings in clear resins, these colors exhibit a glitter effect.

● Blast. These colors provide super-bright pearlescent effects while minimizing flow lines.

● Splash. These colors combine bright specialty pigments and pearlescent particles to yield super-bright effects.

● Metal. These colors yield a smooth, flat surface with a metallic sheen.

● Metal Expression. Larger particle sizes in these colors yields a glittery metallic effect.

● Transparent. These colors can be used at loadings of only 0.1% to tint clear resins.

● Natural. Helping to achieve sustainability goals, these are dispersions of FDA-approved colors in natural carriers, whereas the carrier resins in masterbatch are synthetic substances.