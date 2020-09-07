Automation: Robot Line Redesigned

Injection molding, automation and auxiliary supplier Wittmann Battenfeld (U.S. headquarters in Torrington, Conn.) has introduced the WX153 robot line, targeting automation for machines ranging in clamp force from 500 to 1300 tons. This series is an update of the W8 pro robot line, which has been on the market for seven years.

Wittmann Battenfeld says it stressed flexibility with the redesigned WX153, which has a vertical axis strokes of up to 2600 mm (102 inches). The horizontal Z-axis stroke ranges up to 18,000 mm (709 inches). With a stroke from 4000 mm (157 inches) upwards, tandem setups with two independently moving robots can be implemented as well.

The tandem robots control system includes a joint R9 TeachBox that can control up to 12 axes simultaneously. This makes it possible to choose any combination of axes from individual robots or tandem appliances to create desired movement profiles, which will run synchronously.

Also new, is the integrated compact controller housing, which contributes to even more efficient use of the carrier. The demolding X-axis has a stroke of 1200 mm (47 inches) or 1400 mm (55 inches). In its standard configuration, the robot has a 30-kg (66-lb) payload, which can be adjusted depending on the application. The WX153 features the Wittmann R9 control system, which offers a digital twin for simulated test runs of the robot, as well as SmartRemoval to minimize mold opening times.