Automation: Robot Series Extended to Support Larger Machines

Launched in 2018 and featuring a moveable X axis for the first time, Wittmann Battenfeld’s Primus robot line supported machines with up to 900 tons of clamping force when it first launched. Introduced during the company’s virtual rollout of products it would have displayed at Fakuma, the new Primus 48/48T has 20-kg (44 lb) of payload and can be paired with injection molding machines featuring 500 to 1200 tons in clamping force. The robot was originally introduced at K 2019 (read more). The robot’s max horizontal stroke of 9 m (30 ft) allows it to reach several pallet bays arranged beside the injection molding machine. Alternatively, part depositing could be positioned behind the machine’s clamping unit.

The Wittmann Battenfeld 48/48T robot can support injection molding machines with up to 1200 tons of clamping force.

The robot features a continuous drilling pattern as standard, enhancing its flexibility. Its demolding axis’s maximum stroke is 1200 mm (47 in.), while the vertical range goes from 1400 (55) to 2000 mm (79 in.) Within the 1400-to-1600-mm (55-to-63-in.) range, customers can choose between the Primus 48 single axis and the Primus 48T telescopic version, both of which feature a 20-kg (44-lb) payload.

The Primus 48/48T comes with a completely re-designed vertical tube, with rigidity reportedly comparable to that of the WX line. On the vertical tube of Primus 48/48T, only the quick couplers for vacuum, compressed air and gripper feedback are visible, with the hosing concealed inside. In a virtual press event, Wittmann Battenfeld Managing Director Michael Wittmann said the Primus comes with the R8 TeachBox running R8 Primus software, and it can support the company’s patented Smart Removal function. Each axis has double linear guiding.