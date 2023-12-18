Bulk-Bag Filler Equipped with Pallet Dispenser
Between 14-16 pallets can be loaded for staging into the pallet dispenser.
The bulk bag filler with a wooden pallet dispenser from Best Process Solutions automatically places an empty pallet under a bulk bag before filling.
Between 14 and 16 pallets can be loaded for staging into the pallet dispenser. Controls automatically remove the bottom pallet from the stack and place it below the bulk bag before filling occurs.
Once the bulk bag is filled, a power roller discharges the filled bulk bag and pallet onto an accumulation conveyor (not shown) for transport to warehouse. The wooden pallet dispenser reduces the need for an operator to place an empty pallet under each bag, thus reducing the operators needed to maintain a high bag filling rate.
Related Content
-
Top 10 Frequently Asked Questions About Direct Charge Blender Loading
With vacuum conveying to tumble blenders, material transfer, and precise blending and drying are all completely automatic. There is no operator exposure to dust or harmful materials, no ingredient loss or waste, and no contamination.
-
How to Choose & Use Metal Separators
Use of magnets for removing ferrous contaminants in an industrial environment began in the 1940s to help farmers trap and remove metal contaminants from their grain chutes.
-
Pre-Engineered Vs. Custom Vacuum Conveying Systems for Compounding and Extrusion
When it comes to vacuum conveying systems for plastics processing, custom powder handling solutions are not always required. Pre-engineered, turnkey solutions can be a perfect option for powders and bulk solids in a wide range of industries.