Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Engel Performance Boost
Automotive | 1 MINUTE READ

Dual-Zone Hot Sprue Bushing

Melt Design’s Equatemp line of hot sprue bushings now has a dual-zone model.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Equatemp dual-zone hot sprue bushing from Melt Design.

The latest addition to the Equatemp line of internally heated sprue bushings is the first dual-zone model in the series, in which the two zones have individually adjustable temperatures. The new unit from Melt Design has two internal heaters and two replaceable thermocouples, as well as a high-purity ceramic insulator and four tip options. It is recommended for use with high-temperature engineering resins such as are used in automotive and certain medical applications.

RELATED CONTENT

  • Radiation Crosslinking Boosts Nylon Properties

    Demand for more robust plastics is creating new opportunities for radiation-crosslinked nylons, including nylon 6 and 66, which can serve as cost-effective alternatives to higher-cost, high-heat thermoplastics. Crosslinked nylons have higher heat resistance than their standard counterparts, along with better physical properties and abrasion resistance. Adapted from a paper presented at SPE ANTEC 2012.

  • Bracing for Possible Supply Shortage of Nylon 66

    PolySource, for one, has been preparing for this with alternatives it offers. How big is this concern? Who’s working on solutions, including alternative offerings?

  • Do It All in the Mold

    In-mold assembly, decorating, labeling, finishing: In-mold “what-have-you” has been a trend in injection molding for years.

Engel Performance Boost

Resources

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature