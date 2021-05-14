Dual-Zone Hot Sprue Bushing

The latest addition to the Equatemp line of internally heated sprue bushings is the first dual-zone model in the series, in which the two zones have individually adjustable temperatures. The new unit from Melt Design has two internal heaters and two replaceable thermocouples, as well as a high-purity ceramic insulator and four tip options. It is recommended for use with high-temperature engineering resins such as are used in automotive and certain medical applications.

