Extrusion

High-Output PVC Pipe Head

Provides up to two times more output per comparable pipe size and has design features that allows for improved wall control while facilitating product changeover times.  

Milacron’s new MPH die head replaces its longstanding PH series with added features and performance to meet current market requirements. It provides up to two times more output per comparable pipe size and has design features that Milacron says allow for improved wall control while facilitating product changeover times.

The MPH head can be used on a broad range of OD and wall thicknesses to  reduce the need for additional die heads, reducing capital and maintenance expense.

The die head features twist lock die retention, where the die retainer remains on the die body. A simple twist action unseats the die bushing, providing improved efficiency and productivity during product changeovers. A die- removal tool is supplied with each die to aid on the removal of the die to help in the handling of heavy, hot parts.

PVC Die Head

Changing wall thickness requires removing only the short land portion of the pin tip vs. full pin. The pin base remains common to the die head. Once more, a special tool is supplied with all die heads to minimize the need to handle heavy, hot parts.

