Material Handling: Bulk Solids Pump Feeder Line Offers Precise Feeding

Coperion K-Tron's Bulk Solids Pump (BSP) feeder uses positive displacement action to feed free-flowing materials with high accuracy. 

Product Post: 1/11/2019

The Coperion K-Tron Bulk Solids Pump (BSP) feeder line utilizes positive displacement versus a screw/auger, belt or vibratory tray to provide gentle, precise feeding of free-flowing pellets, granules, and friable bulk materials.

The company says this design results in uniform discharge, consistent volume and gentle handling. BSP feeders have vertical rotating discs that create feeding ducts so that material moves smoothly from storage hopper to discharge outlet through a “product lock-up zone.”  This results in true linear mass flow. With only one moving part, Coperion K-Tron says these compact feeders can cleaned in seconds, making them well-suited for applications with frequent material changes.

