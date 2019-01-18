Materials: Long-Fiber EMI/RFI Shielding Formulations

PolyOne, Cleveland, has rebranded ElectriPlast material technology as Surround EMI/RFI Shielding Formulations. This portfolio of conductive thermoplastic materials is a result of an exclusive, ten-year license agreement, which commenced in 2018, between PolyOne and Integral Technologies Inc., and its wholly-owned subsidiary ElectriPlast Corp., Evansville, Ind., to commercialize the latter’s patented, long fiber conductive ElectriPlast material.

These materials shield sensitive electronics from both electromagnetic interference (EMI) and radio frequency interference (RFI). Surround weighs up to 60% less than aluminum or copper, and brings increased design freedom versus metal. With ElectriPlast’s Flexible Content Technology (FCT), the percentage and kind of metal fibers can be tailored to meet each OEM’s specification

Surround long-fiber material is well suited to housings for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) because of its capability to replace metal in shielding applications. As automakers continue to add ADAS functionality to automobiles, more electronic control units (ECUs), cameras, and sensors are needed to make the systems function properly. In addition to minimizing cross talk between electronic components, Surround material is lighter weight and easier to process than traditional materials such as aluminum or copper. Injection molding also permits more complex shapes and fewer design constraints than aluminum or copper, all without compromising on dimensional stability of the component during use.

With its integrated EMI/RFI shielding capabilities, Surround material adds depth to PolyOne’s existing electrically conductive and shielding material lineup. It is also well positioned for additional shielding applications, including camera housings and connectors beyond the automotive market.