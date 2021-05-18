Mechanically Recycled ABS/PC and Chemically Recycled ABS Produced and Validated

The first volumes of mechanically recycled ABS/PC and chemically recycled ABS from Spain’s Elix Polymers (U.S. office in Weston, Fla.) have been successfully produced. Commercially available now E-Loop H801 MR black and M220 CR25 have been validated by customers from the automotive and toy industries, which have shown an interest in implementing these more sustainable solutions as a part of their own Circular Economy strategies to achieve their sustainability goals. E-LOOP H801 MR is an ABS/PC that contains mechanically recycled material, and E-LOOP M220 CR25 is an ABS that contains sustainable feedstocks certified under ISCC Plus. Elix receives these recycled feedstocks from its established suppliers as a result of close cooperation based on long-term agreements.

The company has included all its circular economy activities under the new brand name, E-Loop, which was launched successfully last February. The E-Loop brand includes two strategic programs of Elix Sustainable Portfolio Solutions: Circular Plastics and Responsible Innovation.

In October 2020, ELIX obtained the ISCC Plus certification for its production facility in Tarragona, Spain. ISCC (International Sustainability & Carbon Certification) is a globally applicable sustainability certification system that covers all sustainable feedstocks, including circular and bio-based materials and renewables.

“We consider this to be the next step in our circular economy strategy, and we are offering products that have the same level of functionality in end customer applications as virgin materials,” said head of business development and R&D/IP Toni Prunera.

These products form a part of the extensive portfolio Elix Polymers is planning to launch in the market, and other grades with varying content and origins of recycled streams reportedly will be added soon.