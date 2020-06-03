  • PT Youtube
6/3/2020

Mixing: High-Shear Mixer

Said to generate a level of shear usually reserved for high-pressure homogenizers.

The patented MegaShear from Ross is an ultra high-shear rotor/stator said to be ideal for high-throughput emulsification, dispersion and homogenization.

The 11,300 ft/min tip speed and proprietary geometry of the MegaShear mixing head generate a level of shear typically unseen among rotor/stator mixers and usually reserved for high-pressure homogenizers. The Ross MegaShear Model HSM-706M-50 is the photo features a 50-hp motor, is mounted on a movable pallet, and is CE marked. A comparably-sized MegaShear reportedly costs considerably less than a high-pressure homogenizer while being much less sensitive to clogging and changes in viscosity. 

Ultra High Shear Mixer

First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
