Mixing: High-Shear Mixer

The patented MegaShear from Ross is an ultra high-shear rotor/stator said to be ideal for high-throughput emulsification, dispersion and homogenization.
The 11,300 ft/min tip speed and proprietary geometry of the MegaShear mixing head generate a level of shear typically unseen among rotor/stator mixers and usually reserved for high-pressure homogenizers. The Ross MegaShear Model HSM-706M-50 is the photo features a 50-hp motor, is mounted on a movable pallet, and is CE marked. A comparably-sized MegaShear reportedly costs considerably less than a high-pressure homogenizer while being much less sensitive to clogging and changes in viscosity.
