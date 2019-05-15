Testing:Series of Universal Testers with Optimal Operability, Ease of Use

A new series of universal testers from Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Columbian, Md.,,reportedly feature proprietary control technology for unparalleled functionality. The AGX-V testers are newly designed for optimal operability and ease of use, and they are equipped with enhanced safety measures that protect operators and equipment. Released in conjunction with the AGX-V, TrapeziumX-V materials testing software is said to allow for easy creation of test conditions and data management.

At the heart of the AGX-V is a sophisticated controller equipped with dual microprocessors (MPU) and three engine units (FPGA) that manage communication, measurement and control functions. Advanced parallel processing and a meticulously designed timing protocol achieve ultrafast responsiveness and industry-leading 10 kHz high-speed data sampling. The result is superior data acquisition, phenomenal stress and strain control, and outstanding autotuning capabilities.

The AGX-V testers let operators confidently operate the system. The smart controller automatically guides the user through the initialization process to ensure the system is optimized to accurately capture measurements. A new multi-joint dramatically simplifies setup, assembly and connection of fixtures to the load cell, allowing operators to quickly switch testing setups and load cells with minimal effort. An upgraded servo motor and the AGX-V’s intelligent crosshead enable quicker, easier positioning of fixtures for testing. The crosshead enables the system to track the position of fixtures regardless of the zero position, ensuring the fixtures will always be in the correct testing position. Safety features include highly transparent and impact resistant safety shields to protect operators from fl­ying debris.