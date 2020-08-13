Tooling: Two-Stage Ejector for Off Center Mounting

Hasco says its Z1697/ features a compact design with nominal diameters of 16, 20 and 26 mm. For off center mounting on larger molds where more force is needed to activate the ejector system, two or four of the two-stage ejectors can be mounted symmetrically on the ejector side. The two strokes acting in the same direction can be adjusted on an infinitely variable basis, with positive locking ensuring functional safety.



Hasco says the Z1697/ two-stage ejector can be easily fixed to the ejector assemblies, with precise internal mounting, ensuring simultaneous, clean ejector guidance. All the two-stage ejectors can be supplied with a DLC coating on the functional surfaces. Providing a high surface hardness and low coefficients of friction, this coating can improve the service life of the mold.

Hasco’s Z1697/ two-stage ejector comes in nominal diameters of 16, 20 and 26 mm.