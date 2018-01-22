Maag Buys Ettlinger

Moves expands Maag’s position in melt filtration. Novel injection presses could also get a boost.

Switzerland-basedMaag (U.S. office in Charlotte, N.C.) has purchased Ettlinger Kunststoffmaschinen GmbH of Germany (U.S. office in Tyrone, Ga.). The move expands Maag’s position in melt-filtration products, particularly for recycling. The two companies will continue to operate under their existing brand names.



Ettlinger produces melt filters for extrusion and injection machines. It also builds high-tonnage, large-shot injection machines for pallets, pipe fittings, and manhole covers. Maag officials believe there is a potential to grow Ettlinger’s injection molding machinery business under new ownership.

