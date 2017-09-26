PLASTICS Hires Russ Broome as Senior Director of Business Development

Broome will lead membership efforts at the Plastics Industry Association.

The Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) announced today that Russ Broome will join the association as its new senior director of business development. In his new role, Broome will manage, direct and lead PLASTICS’ membership sales and functions.

“Joining PLASTICS really answers the passion I have for the U.S. plastics industry,” said Broome. “I’m dedicated to shaping the next generation of industry leaders and now I will have the opportunity to work even closer with the innovative companies looking to employ them.”

In his most recent position, Broome was managing director at the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE) for three years where he was responsible for their North American operations. Broome’s relationship with SPE dates back more than two decades when he started as a student member in 1992. After years of membership and volunteering, Broome was elected president of the organization in 2011.

“The skills gap and a shortage of workers are big problems for our industry right now,” said PLASTICS’ President and CEO Bill Carteaux. “Russ Broome’s passion for educating the next generation of plastics professionals will be valuable as we continue to recruit more young people into our industry’s workforce and into PLASTICS membership.”

Broome, a technology-focused mechanical engineer by training, began his involvement in the plastics industry early on. Following in his father’s footsteps, he worked in tool and die shops and custom injection molding facilities on breaks from North Carolina State University. After earning his degree, Broome became a plastics engineer focused on product design, which led to positions in sales, marketing and business development at LNP Engineering Plastics, GE Plastics and PolyOne. Before starting at SPE full-time, Broome also served as a resins engineer at TE Connectivity on their automotive procurement team.