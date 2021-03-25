Bamberger Polymers Now North American Distributor for Domo’s Nylon Compounds

Belgium’s Domo Chemicals (U.S. office in Buford, Ga.) has partnered with well-established resin distributor Bamberger Polymers, Jericho, N.Y., for the distribution of its Domamid engineered and virgin nylon 6 resins, Econamid nylon range of recycled resins and Domonyl nylon 66 compounds in North America. As previously reported in 2020, Domo completed its acquisition of Solvay’s Performance Polyamides Business in Europe (U.S. office in Alpharetta, Ga.). The transaction included Technyl (now Domanyl) nylon 66 engineering plastics operations in France and Poland; high performance nylon 66 fibers in France; polymer and intermediates operations in France, Spain and Poland. The move also marked Domo’s entry into the nylon 66 business.

Bamberger Polymers has serviced the plastics industry for over 50 years, distributing high-quality, thermoplastics to customers worldwide. It offers products to injection molders, blow molders, compounders, extruders, and manufacturers of plastic products. Bamberger’s technical sales team reportedly provides a broad reach throughout North America in distribution, technical services, and logistics. The company’s current industry relationships allow for the immediate introduction of Domo’s product lines to a tremendous number of new customers.

Said Domo Engineering Plastics U.S.’s general manager Rob Schultz, “Offering Domo workhorse nylon grades for the automotive industry, while providing custom nylon compounded solutions and specialty compounded products utilizing PPS, TPU, PPA and other base resins, Bamberger is equipped with the entire Domo Engineered Materials product line at their disposal. Their open-minded approach to problem solving, combined with Domo’s custom compounding business model, results in a relationship that has provided results in a short time. I look forward to growing our relationship with Bamberger as we expand our reach together.”

Domo’s Buford plant already produces a unique product portfolio, that includes the integrated production of nylons 6 and 66 compounds, and many special solutions based on multiple base polymers which are available exclusively for the U.S. market. Said Schultz, “Just to name the most popular U.S. solution we see Slique, special friction & wear modified solutions, Elastane solutions based on TPU, and high thermal and chemicals resistant solutions based on PPA and PPS base resins.”

Domo offers customized, innovative, and sustainability-oriented engineering plastics for a wide range of end-use applications, including in the industrial and consumer goods manufacturing sector, the automotive industry, agriculture, oil and gas and energy exploration segments.

Said Bamberger managing director-ETPs Michael Wickersham, “We are excited to be partnering with Domo Engineering Plastics in North America. Their integrated nylon value chain, broad product portfolio and focus on being a solutions provider, along with our position as a thermoplastic materials distribution leader, provides the opportunity to grow the Domo brand with customers we loyally serve today, as well as to develop new clients through the expansion of our offering.”