  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
1/16/2020

Davis-Standard Adds James Johnson as Regional Sales Manager

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

 ‘Brings industry sales, manufacturing and adhesives experience to position.’

Jim Callari

Editorial Director, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Davis-Standard has named James Johnson regional sales manager, sheet and foam, for the Southeast region of the U.S. In this role, he will collaborate
with customers to asses equipment needs and requirements, support of product engineering, equipment upgrades, cost-assessment and production strategies.

He joins Davis-Standard from Polymer Systems Inc., which makes gear pumps and screen changers, where he was a sales engineer. Prior to that, he was with Shurtape Technologies, which makes pressure-sensitive tapes.

 

James Johnson joins Davis-Standard

 

“James brings industry sales, manufacturing and adhesives experience to his position, which will be beneficial to our sheet and foam business,” says Steve DeAngelis, Davis-Standard vice president, sheet and foam systems. “His communication and technical abilities, knowledge of the Southeast, and ability to address complex issues and deliver results will serve customers well.”

Johnson is a graduate of East Carolina University and holds a yellow belt in Lean Six Sigma. He will be based in Hickory, N.C.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox