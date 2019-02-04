Related Topics: Additives

A new rust removal and preventative product is said to be ideal for fast, eco-friendly rust removal on injection molds, blown film dies, and other products. Launched by iD Additives, Inc., LaGrange, Ill., iD Eco-Pro 360 is a “green”, water-based, EPA tested and verified product that is claimed to be a both fast and highly-effective method at removing rust. This U.S. made product is non-hazardous, non-aerosol, and non-flammable with benefits that include:

● Removes mill oil, flash rust, and white rust without etching.

● Provides a protective coating for long-term rust protection.

● Works on all ferrous and non-ferrous metal surfaces.

● Cleans, coats and seals – preventing further oxidation

● Reduces labor, time and cost.

An added benefit of iD Eco-Pro 360 is that it is reusable. After filtering out any rust particles, all of the fluid used to clean a mold or other product can be re-used numerous times. Said president of iD Additives Nick Sotos, “We are excited about this new product and the cost savings it will provide to molders and other processors…Green products are the way of the future, and iD Eco-Pro 360 is not only green but also more effective than traditional rust removers – it’s a win-win.” iD Eco-Pro 360 is available is three sizes: 1 gallon containers, 5 gallon containers, and 55 gallon drums. A video and frequently asked question is on the company’s website.