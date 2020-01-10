Extrusion: Control System for Wire, Cable

Maguire’s new extrusion control system for wire and cable reportedly provides accurate control of grams-per-meter yield, improves product integrity, and reduces operating costs.

The Maguire + Syncro extrusion control system can be deployed in extrusion or coextrusion operations and in new or retrofit installations. Using data from a digital post-extrusion encoder and tachometer, the system adjusts extruder screw RPM and capstan speed to ensure tight coating tolerances and end-product consistency. In coextrusion, ratio control provides accurate dimensions for multiple sheathing layers or identifying stripes.

There are three basic components in the Maguire + Syncro system: the Maguire WXB Weigh Extrusion Blender, which incorporates a gain-in-weight (GIW) weigh bin and a loss-in-weight (LIW) mix chamber; the Maguire 4088 controller, which controls the loading, blending, and metering of raw material to the extrusion process; and the Syncro controller, which uses the consumption data from the 4088 controller and the downstream encoders to adjust line speed and haul-off. Modes of extrusion control available with the Maguire + Syncro system include g/m (or oz/ft) of extruded product and kg or lb/hr.

Because color is a key factor in wire and cable for branding and coding, Maguire also supplies the MGF gravimetric feeder, which precisely measures the amount of additive that is fed directly into the extruder throat. Maguire also supplies raw-material vacuum loaders ranging from a compact “mini-central” loader to plant-wide systems.