Heating/Cooling: CORRECTION

Our April print edition includes a Keeping Up item on a new combination chiller/mold-temperature controller from Delta T Systems. It incorrectly says this is the first such combined heating/cooling unit on the market. In fact, Mokon has offered such units since 1990 and issued an extensive redesign in 2016. Frigel also offers such a combined heat/cool unit.

Delta T Systems nonetheless claims that the complete package of standard features on its new combo device makes it distinctive—such as variable-speed compressors and fans, electronic expansion valve, etc.