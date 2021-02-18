} Non-Magnetic Quick Mold Change | Plastics Technology
Molds & Tooling | 1 MINUTE READ

Non-Magnetic Quick Mold Change

PFA says its new Hydra-Jaws quick mold change (QMC) system targets molds made from non-magnetic materials such as aluminum or ones with insulator plates and rough or uneven surfaces.

PFA Inc. says its new Hydra-Jaws QMC system can replace common mechanical clamp systems and bolt-through fastening with a hydraulic mechanical clamping technology applicable for a variety of mold base materials and dimensions.  

The hydra-mechanical design allows hydraulic pressure to create consistent force for equal pressures and known clamp tonnage across the mold. After clamping, operators secure locking nuts on each clamp to the clamp body, affixing the clamp mechanically at tonnage. At this point, hydraulics can be disengaged with the clamps mechanically holding the mold to the platen.

Made-to-size bolt-on platen plates with boomerang-shaped slots are available, as are different styles to fit a variety of needs, including multiple slotted plates, single-side clamping, and in-machine platen slots.

PFA Hydra-Jaws QMC quick mold change

PFA’s Hydra-Jaws QMC system can replace common mechanical clamp systems and bolt-through fastening methods with a hydraulic mechanical clamping technology.

