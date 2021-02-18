Non-Magnetic Quick Mold Change
PFA says its new Hydra-Jaws quick mold change (QMC) system targets molds made from non-magnetic materials such as aluminum or ones with insulator plates and rough or uneven surfaces.
PFA Inc. says its new Hydra-Jaws QMC system can replace common mechanical clamp systems and bolt-through fastening with a hydraulic mechanical clamping technology applicable for a variety of mold base materials and dimensions.
The hydra-mechanical design allows hydraulic pressure to create consistent force for equal pressures and known clamp tonnage across the mold. After clamping, operators secure locking nuts on each clamp to the clamp body, affixing the clamp mechanically at tonnage. At this point, hydraulics can be disengaged with the clamps mechanically holding the mold to the platen.
Made-to-size bolt-on platen plates with boomerang-shaped slots are available, as are different styles to fit a variety of needs, including multiple slotted plates, single-side clamping, and in-machine platen slots.
PFA’s Hydra-Jaws QMC system can replace common mechanical clamp systems and bolt-through fastening methods with a hydraulic mechanical clamping technology.
RELATED CONTENT
-
Best Methods of Molding Undercuts
Producing plastics parts with undercuts presents distinct challenges for molders.
-
Injection Molding Biopolymers: How to Process Renewable Resins
U.S. injection molders are still pretty green when it comes to processing the new crop of renewably sourced biopolymers. These biologically derived polymers made from PLA, PHA and starch-based resins are attracting growing market interest as materials with no ties to petrochemical-based thermoplastics.
-
Avoid Common Mold Set-Up Mistakes
Every molding machine has to shut down periodically for a mold set-up.