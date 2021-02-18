Non-Magnetic Quick Mold Change

PFA Inc. says its new Hydra-Jaws QMC system can replace common mechanical clamp systems and bolt-through fastening with a hydraulic mechanical clamping technology applicable for a variety of mold base materials and dimensions.

The hydra-mechanical design allows hydraulic pressure to create consistent force for equal pressures and known clamp tonnage across the mold. After clamping, operators secure locking nuts on each clamp to the clamp body, affixing the clamp mechanically at tonnage. At this point, hydraulics can be disengaged with the clamps mechanically holding the mold to the platen.

Made-to-size bolt-on platen plates with boomerang-shaped slots are available, as are different styles to fit a variety of needs, including multiple slotted plates, single-side clamping, and in-machine platen slots.

