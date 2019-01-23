Machinery Exec McCabe, 43, Dies in ATV Accident

Matt McCabe, a long-time and well-known machinery sales executive who spent more than 13 years with Wittmann Battenfeld, died Jan. 20 in an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) accident near his home in Fremont, Ohio. He was 43.

McCabe spent 18 years in plastics machinery sales. After earning a B.Sc. in Industrial Technology from Ohio University–Russ College of Engineering & Technology, he started his career as a sales agent for The Turner Group on the West Coast. In 2003 he joined Wittmann as regional sales manager in California. A year later, he moved to the company’s U.S. headquarters in Torrington, Conn. and was promoted to national sales manager. McCabe later worked directly with Michael Wittmann as the company’s first international key account manager, traveling the world visiting injection molders on behalf of the machine builder.

In 2015, he moved back to Ohio and along with Mike Paeth started a machinery sales representative firm, Great Lakes Machinery & Automation LLC. In this role, he continued to represent Wittmann Battenfeld, along with several other firms, in the Great Lakes region.

McCabe was riding as a passenger in an ATV when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The ATV crashed through the ice on a frozen pond. The driver was able to get out and seek help, but rescue crews were unable to get to McCabe in time.

“The news of this tragic accident was very difficult to process, and we are all grieving the loss of our good friend and colleague,” said David Preusse, president of Wittmann Battenfeld Inc.

McCabe is survived by his wife, Abby; and two children, Isla and Michael.

More information on the services can be found here.