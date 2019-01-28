Sigma Plastics Continues Equipment Investment Spree

Sigma Plastics Group, which went an equipment-buying spree during NPE2018, isn’t quite finished expanding and investing in new technology. In January alone, Sigma ordered four complete blown-film lines, two each from Windmoeller & Hoelscher (W&H) and Reifenhauser Blown Film.

The film-processing giant’s order with W&H marks the 53rd line the machine builder has installed at Sigma since the two companies began partnering in 2009. The latest Varex II blown film line will go to ISOFlex Indiana, based in Washington, Ind., a W&H-exclusive plant dedicated solely to producing high-end films.

The 103-in., 5-layer POD (polyolefin-dedicated) Varex II is equipped with a Filmatic S dual-service winder with reverse winding capabilities. It is the fourth Varex at ISOFlex Indiana, joining another 5-layer Varex II, which was commissioned in 2018, along with two 7-layer Varex barrier film lines.

“This new W&H line will provide us with the most flexibility for anticipated market demands and assures that we will continue to make a high-quality product that performs exceptionally,” said David McKinney, Co-COO of ISOFlex.

In addition to the new VAREX II, Sigma Plastics ordered a 103-in. Filmatic S winder to be used on an existing 3-layer W&H VAREX line from 2003 at ISOFlex in Gray Court, SC.

These investments follow Sigma’s 2018 investment in six Optimex form-fill-seal (FFS) blown film lines for Republic Bags, two VAREX II lines for McNeely Plastics and the 5-layer VAREX II for ISOFlex Indiana.

Sigma has also placed orders for two more Evolution multi-layer blown film lines from Reifenhauser. The new lines will be delivered to Sigma’s Southern Films Extrusion operation in High Point, N.C..

Sigma ordered a high output Evolution 3-layer line and a high-output Evolution POD 5-layer line, both equipped with Reifenhauser’s unique Ultra Cool IBC and Ultra Flat patented inline flattening system.

Ultra Flat is a unique system that’s installed upstream between the haul-off nip roll assembly and turner bar system, which Reifenhauser says is precisely where optimum processing conditions are available for flattening the web. Reifenhauser says the technology improves film flatness by up to 40% and web sagging by up to 90%. As a result, films can be more easily laminated, printed and converted into packaging products.



Based in Pompano Beach, Florida, Sigma has 42 manufacturing plants, employs more than 4700, and processes more than 2 billion lb of resin a year. Sigma makes a variety of flexible packaging products for industrial, agricultural, food, medical, retail, and converter film applications.