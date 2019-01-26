Toshiba Names Gorman National Sales Manager

Related Topics: Injection Molding

Charles “Chuck” Gorman, a seasoned sales and management professional with more than 30 years of experience in the plastics industry, has been named national sales manager of Toshiba Machine America’s Injection Molding Division based in Elk Grove Village, Ill.. Gorman reports directly to Toshiba Machine General Manager and Vice President Thomas McKevitt.

“During his four years with Toshiba, Chuck has done an outstanding job helping us grow business throughout the southwestern U.S. and Latin America,” said McKevitt. “We’re confident Chuck has the expertise to take on this new challenge and help us maintain our leadership position in North America.”

In his new role, Gorman is responsible for supporting the efforts of Toshiba’s Machine’s network of outside sales reps, inside sales team and technical sales group. “Our goal is to steadily increase market share in the U.S. and Canada for both our all-electric as well as servo hydraulic machines,” he said.

Gorman brings a wealth of plastics industry experience to his new role, from servicing customers and managing sales, to providing technical support. Among his prior positions, he owned and managed Florida Plastics Machinery, a rep agency selling a broad range of systems, including those from Toshiba Machine, for 20 years. He also worked at TriMech, a major supplier of additive manufacturing systems sold to manufacturers, the U.S. military and educational institutions.