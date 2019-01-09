Most Popular Plastics Technology Tweets of 2018
3D printing, NPE2018, the Molding conference and more drew engagement for Plastics Technology's Twitter feed in 2018.
Plastics Technology issued nearly 700 tweets in 2018. Here are the top 10 most popular in terms of reader engagement.
1.
Lot of innovation is on display at the @Carbon booth S24160 including this 3D-printed shoe. #NPE2018 #3dprinting pic.twitter.com/9Ax3Aibvfl— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) May 7, 2018
2.
So How Many Football Fields Worth of Exhibits Will You See In Orlando? Fun Facts About #NPE2018 @MMS_JuliaHider @PLASTICS_US https://t.co/hnTgSlHji9 pic.twitter.com/A9LJBDgAUB— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) February 13, 2018
3.
Move in at #NPE2018 is well under way for our sister publication MoldMakingTechnology in Booth S33000! Visit them to learn about their new 30 Under 30 program! pic.twitter.com/83TRNMbjDc— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) May 5, 2018
4.
Jeff Schipper of @Protolabs on the #3dprinting hype curve & how to get to the “plateau of productivity” #Molding2018 pic.twitter.com/pQuxXfpUPC— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) February 28, 2018
5.
New Polycarbonate Stands Up to Disinfectants, Oncology Drugs @CovestroGroup #advmfgexpo https://t.co/OWgJ1xLyCN pic.twitter.com/mtbfClRFFb— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) March 5, 2018
6.
How a Prototyping Company Became a Production Company with #3DPrinting @Carbon @AM_StephanieH @TechHouseRP https://t.co/qv0Owj0EMD pic.twitter.com/59acjfSRod— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) November 14, 2018
7.
We are proud to be the Official Media Partner of #NPE2018! These publication bins will be full during the show - be sure to pick up your NPE2018 Show Directory and Exhibit Hall Maps. And start planning your visit to the show NOW at https://t.co/TrmmS1a6rt! pic.twitter.com/VBR9uf3nNz— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) May 5, 2018
8.
In celebration of #NPE2018 and more than 50 years of The Graduate, we are calling on all plastics professionals to help us define the future of plastics: in one word. Let us hear you at https://t.co/RbsKN4B1ea or share to #PlasticsOneWord. pic.twitter.com/VzT3D7TFsC— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) April 28, 2018
9.
#Plastic Materials, Recycling Should Play Part in Infrastructure Plan #SOTU @PLASTICS_US https://t.co/hxicYYrNSq pic.twitter.com/catyYKAz2f— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) February 7, 2018
10.
Williamston man to become Plastics Hall of Fame inductee #NPE2018 @Plastics_US https://t.co/zMCBLksixZ via @LSJnews— Plastics Technology (@plastechmag) February 9, 2018