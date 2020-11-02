PT Tech Days Continue to Inform

I’ve typed a lot of words on these pages over the past few months about Plastics Technology Tech Days, and I’m using this space again to continue because, well, you seem to be listening. Since we opened registration for Tech Days, we have had more than 1000 individuals register for the event, and the number is climbing literally every day.

Maybe by now you are tired of hearing—from me and lots of others—about new opportunities for online learning. But you shouldn’t be … not if you want to keep abreast of best practices and processing tips that you can access right from your desk, regardless of whether that desk is in your plant or home.

Plastics Technology Tech Days as a result of the coronavirus-necessitated cancellation of our Molding and Extrusion 2020 conferences. We developed 21 Tech Days sessions on a variety of topics. We scheduled them every Thursday (except for Thanksgiving) from Oct. 8 through Dec. 10. There will be one session in the morning, one in the afternoon.

Each of these sessions will feature a maximum of four presenters. Each presenter will have 30 minutes to speak. Following the four talks and a brief Q&A, there will be a panel discussion, moderated by Plastics Technology’s editorial team, where you can ask questions of all the presenters or share your thoughts on the topic at hand. It will all be live. And it is all free to attendees.

These half-day sessions will feature industry thought leaders in injection molding, extrusion, materials, and a range of auxiliary equipment, all of whom will be ready to provide you with best practices, tips and techniques, and problem-solving ideas that you can put in place immediately to make your operation more efficient.

What’s more, all of these sessions are being recorded, and will be available on an on-demand basis.

Point your browser to short.ptonline.com/TechDays20. There, you can check out the details on each session. You can also access the archives of sessions you may have missed. Our programming for the rest of the year, while subject to change, looks like this (all times are Eastern Standard Time):

Automation Done Right : Nov. 5, 10 AM

: Nov. 5, 10 AM Film Extrusion: Nov. 5, 2 PM

In the coming weeks, you will be hearing from us via email with reminders about upcoming programming. You can also follow our various social media channels—or check out the PTonline.com website—for additional details. You can follow me on LinkedIn; I’ll be posting a lot and linking to updated programming. We will be linking you to pages where you can register for as many sessions as you want—or the whole series at one click.

Thankfully, the global pandemic has not stopped our industry in its tracks. Important segments of our business are as busy as ever before—in some cases even busier. Moreover, the housing market—which the fortunes of the plastics industry closely tracks—is robust. I suspect many of you have either ramped up production or, due to pent-up demand, are about to do so. With Tech Days, we want to do our part to help you make products as efficiently as possible.